UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,399 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,553 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.4% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $266,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,622,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,118,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,233 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,980,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,525,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $864,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,083 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,898,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,477,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $853,070,000 after purchasing an additional 817,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.41.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total value of $5,268,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,094,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,731 shares of company stock worth $18,584,675. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $264.94 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.48 and a 52-week high of $278.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $262.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/unitedhealth-group-inc-unh-shares-bought-by-los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc.html.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.