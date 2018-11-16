Universal Display Co. (OLED) Holdings Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 479.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,653,000 after purchasing an additional 612,476 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,257,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 4,030.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 186,066 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 30.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 600,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after purchasing an additional 141,410 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,375,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $970,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,016,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $1,241,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $90.84 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18). Universal Display had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Universal Display Co. (OLED) Holdings Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/universal-display-co-oled-holdings-reduced-by-bank-of-montreal-can.html.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.