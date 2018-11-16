US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 26,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $106.56 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $131.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Edward Jones lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/us-bancorp-de-decreases-position-in-j-b-hunt-transport-services-inc-jbht.html.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.