US Bancorp DE Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 54,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In related news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $87,319.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,272.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total transaction of $118,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “$111.08” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.64.

KSU opened at $100.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $96.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.57. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/us-bancorp-de-has-2-79-million-holdings-in-kansas-city-southern-ksu.html.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.