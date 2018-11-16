USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) Holdings Trimmed by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its position in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 987,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180,775 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in USA Technologies were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAT. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in USA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $20,600,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in USA Technologies by 364.6% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,635,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after buying an additional 1,283,278 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in USA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $17,044,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in USA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $8,566,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in USA Technologies by 127.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,450,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 813,622 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. USA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

USAT stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.60 million, a PE ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $16.83.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

