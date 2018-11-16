V Gordon Clemons Sells 700 Shares of CorVel Co. (CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 700 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $45,164.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,888,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,846,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Wednesday, November 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 22 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $1,412.40.

On Thursday, November 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,600 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $169,416.00.

On Tuesday, November 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $187,020.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $58,340.00.

On Tuesday, October 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $57,530.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $115,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $57,910.00.

On Friday, October 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,587 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $149,425.12.

On Monday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Thursday, September 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $180,210.00.

CRVL stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.03. The stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,576. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.54. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $67.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CorVel by 57.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CorVel by 20.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CorVel by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in CorVel by 87.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its stake in CorVel by 5.0% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 137,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “V Gordon Clemons Sells 700 Shares of CorVel Co. (CRVL) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/v-gordon-clemons-sells-700-shares-of-corvel-co-crvl-stock.html.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.