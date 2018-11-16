Valeritas (VLRX) Shares Gap Down to $0.49

Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.49. Valeritas shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 8736233 shares traded.
Separately, Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price objective on Valeritas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Valeritas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.58.
Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.07. Valeritas had a negative return on equity of 1,768.69% and a negative net margin of 193.79%. The company had revenue of $6.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valeritas Holdings Inc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Valeritas by 28.0% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 316,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 69,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Valeritas by 730.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 143,940 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Valeritas during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valeritas during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.
Valeritas Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLRX)
Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States and China. It offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject technology for needle-free injection systems; and Micro-Trans technology for microneedle design, fabrication, and drug delivery.
Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Valeritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.