Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Valero Energy worth $156,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 156.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,164.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $80.88 and a 1 year high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.25.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

