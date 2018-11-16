Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 140,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 107,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, insider W Randall Fowler purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 15,005 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $394,931.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

EPD stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,985. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.4325 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 131.06%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/valley-national-advisers-inc-increases-position-in-enterprise-products-partners-l-p-epd.html.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.