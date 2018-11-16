Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in Nordson Co. (NDSN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.44, for a total value of $433,847.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,126.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.15. 1,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,483. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $111.17 and a 12-month high of $151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $581.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.75 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Nordson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/valley-national-advisers-inc-increases-stake-in-nordson-co-ndsn.html.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.