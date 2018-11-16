Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 4,379 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.33. 4,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,551. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

