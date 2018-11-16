ValuEngine Upgrades Autoweb (AUTO) to “Buy”

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AUTO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley cut their target price on Autoweb from $3.70 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Get Autoweb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.12 on Friday. Autoweb has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 78.46%. The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoweb will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kokino LLC boosted its stake in Autoweb by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kokino LLC now owns 706,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Fondren Management LP boosted its stake in Autoweb by 49.8% in the second quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 419,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 139,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Autoweb by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 31,534 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Autoweb by 17.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autoweb in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.