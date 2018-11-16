ValuEngine Upgrades StarTek (SRT) to “Buy”

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

StarTek stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. StarTek has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $224.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 0.48.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $151.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that StarTek will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a customer engagement business process outsourcing services provider that delivers contact center and customer engagement solutions. It offers technical and product support, sales support, provisioning and order processing, receivables management, healthcare services, up-sell and cross-sell program, and customer intelligence analytics; and additional services, such as technology enabled and human interaction to other industry-specific processes, including training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions.

