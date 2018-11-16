Valvoline Inc (VVV) Insider Anthony R. Puckett Sells 544 Shares

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $10,831.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $41,472.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.41. 2,543,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,907. Valvoline Inc has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Valvoline had a net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Valvoline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Valvoline by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 534.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 872,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 37.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 62.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 35,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

