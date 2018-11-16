Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 41.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,905 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,403,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,391 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,741.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 473,486 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,619,000 after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,585,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,913,000 after purchasing an additional 195,157 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 393,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 148,868 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $75.48.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

