Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) Stake Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 276.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000.

BIV opened at $79.78 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $84.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.2013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

