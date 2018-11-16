Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 67,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 58,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 169,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 28,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $129.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.57 and a 12-month high of $143.52.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/vanguard-small-cap-value-etf-vbr-shares-bought-by-us-bancorp-de.html.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.