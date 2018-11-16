Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Stake Lifted by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Windham Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $48,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 904,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,101,000 after purchasing an additional 233,056 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 317,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after purchasing an additional 159,975 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $106.83 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.79 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

