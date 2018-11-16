Vanstar Mining Resources (VSR) Trading 40% Higher

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR)’s share price traded up 40% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 170,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 76,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 18.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan project comprising 98 claims covering 5,365 hectares located to the south of Chapais. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in La Prairie, Canada.

