Vectura Group PLC (VEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 128.50 ($1.68).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vectura Group from GBX 92 ($1.20) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

LON VEC traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 78.40 ($1.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,000. Vectura Group has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 166.97 ($2.18).

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

