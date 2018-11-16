Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5,960.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 591.7% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 354.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 83.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at $188,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.46.

In related news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $822,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $60.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of -0.02. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $936.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.19 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

