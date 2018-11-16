Verizon Communications (VZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.93.

VZ traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.21. 18,926,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,709,388. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $242.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 48,315 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $128,000. Swedbank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,751,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $131,557,000 after purchasing an additional 150,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 463,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,496,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

