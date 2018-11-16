Vermilion Energy (VET) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a C$51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.41% from the stock’s current price.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$51.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “c$47.48” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.85.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET stock opened at C$33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.52. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$30.55 and a one year high of C$50.46.

In other news, insider Terrance Gerald Hergott acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.01 per share, with a total value of C$175,050.00. Also, Director Catherine L. Williams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $376,950.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.