Verso Corp (VRS) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $48.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Verso an industry rank of 169 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

VRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verso to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Verso from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

In other news, CFO Allen James Campbell purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRS traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,479. Verso has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.05 million, a P/E ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.10). Verso had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Verso will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.

