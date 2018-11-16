Versum Materials Inc (VSM) Director Acquires $668,200.00 in Stock

Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) Director Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of Versum Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $668,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,994.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VSM opened at $33.58 on Friday. Versum Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 185.48% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $350.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Versum Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Versum Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Versum Materials from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Versum Materials from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Versum Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 615.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Versum Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Versum Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Versum Materials by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 9,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

