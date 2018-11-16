Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

VRTX stock opened at $166.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $136.50 and a 1 year high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $475,845.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $377,900.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,235. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

