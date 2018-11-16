VF Corp (VFC) Position Lowered by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in VF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VF by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000.

Get VF alerts:

In other news, VP Bryan H. Mcneill sold 25,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $2,332,698.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,528.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 29,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total transaction of $2,741,092.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,478,371. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $84.07 on Friday. VF Corp has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. VF had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. VF’s payout ratio is currently 61.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $108.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “VF Corp (VFC) Position Lowered by IBM Retirement Fund” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/vf-corp-vfc-position-lowered-by-ibm-retirement-fund.html.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.