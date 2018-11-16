Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 47,234 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of ONEOK worth $17,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,629,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,557,848,000 after buying an additional 3,276,879 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,492,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,701,000 after buying an additional 38,609 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,537,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,186,000 after buying an additional 82,208 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,275,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,915,000 after buying an additional 160,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,262,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,025,000 after buying an additional 139,331 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $61.36 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.855 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $64.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/victory-capital-management-inc-acquires-47234-shares-of-oneok-inc-oke.html.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.