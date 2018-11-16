Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $15.48 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,544 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $15,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,415,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $955,626,000 after buying an additional 88,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,417,000 after purchasing an additional 145,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,802,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,549,000 after purchasing an additional 244,948 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 463,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $136.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $117.31 and a twelve month high of $170.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 16.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

