Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in IDACORP Inc (IDA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 184,680 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $19,488,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in IDACORP by 35.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,513 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in IDACORP by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,933 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $98.69 on Friday. IDACORP Inc has a 52 week low of $79.59 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.33.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coal producer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $408.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

