Viewray (VRAY) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Specifically, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun purchased 2,702,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $24,999,993.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 521,607 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $5,189,989.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,787,702 shares of company stock worth $25,549,944 in the last three months. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRAY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Viewray currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $459.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). Viewray had a negative return on equity of 105.63% and a negative net margin of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viewray Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 1,100.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 118,149 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 516,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 184,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

