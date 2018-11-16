Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

VKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Viking Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Viking Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. 17,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,359. The company has a market cap of $823.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.92. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $24.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 262,881 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $5,034,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $19,552,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 67.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 145,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $875,000. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $302,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

