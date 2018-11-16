Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 19,900 Shares of United States Steel Co. (X)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of X. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $1,886,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

NYSE:X opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.92. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $47.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

In related news, CFO Kevin Bradley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 102,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,241.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on X shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

WARNING: “Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 19,900 Shares of United States Steel Co. (X)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/virginia-retirement-systems-et-al-acquires-19900-shares-of-united-states-steel-co-x.html.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.