Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 3,800 Shares of Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 5,212.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $84.55 on Friday. Healthequity Inc has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Healthequity had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Healthequity’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Healthequity to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

In other Healthequity news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $371,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,240 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

