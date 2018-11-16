Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 231,800 Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 231,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,871,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866,736 shares during the last quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP now owns 29,450,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,484,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 103.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,598,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,747,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,507 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer N. Mccauley sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $63,798.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,098.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Southwestern Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie set a $7.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Southwestern Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.45 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

