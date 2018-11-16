Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 4,100 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 351.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 282.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Sidoti decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.74 per share, for a total transaction of $408,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.48 and a 12 month high of $161.48. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.36). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 24th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

