Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 4th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VGI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.01. 27,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,236. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

There is no company description available for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund.

