Visa Inc (V) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 66,841 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 36.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $141.84 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $106.60 and a 52-week high of $151.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $284.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,877,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,355,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “$140.13” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Visa to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.09.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

