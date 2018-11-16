Vivendi (VIV) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s previous close.

VIV has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vivendi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.90 ($28.95).

Vivendi stock opened at €21.72 ($25.26) on Friday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services.

