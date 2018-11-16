Vivint Solar (VSLR) vs. SmartHeat (HEAT) Financial Comparison

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) and SmartHeat (OTCMKTS:HEAT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vivint Solar and SmartHeat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Solar 0 0 3 0 3.00 SmartHeat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivint Solar presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.91%.

Risk and Volatility

Vivint Solar has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartHeat has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivint Solar and SmartHeat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Solar $268.03 million 2.46 $209.09 million ($1.58) -3.52 SmartHeat $340,000.00 0.00 -$8.38 million N/A N/A

Vivint Solar has higher revenue and earnings than SmartHeat.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Solar and SmartHeat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Solar 61.71% -50.31% -11.01% SmartHeat N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Vivint Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Vivint Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SmartHeat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vivint Solar beats SmartHeat on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2017, it had an aggregate capacity of 864.9 megawatts covering approximately 126,800 homes in 21 states. The company was formerly known as V Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vivint Solar, Inc. in April 2014. Vivint Solar, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

SmartHeat Company Profile

SmartHeat Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications. The company was formerly known as Pacific Goldrim Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SmartHeat Inc. in April 2008. SmartHeat Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenyang, China.

