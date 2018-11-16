Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) General Counsel Sells $70,320.00 in Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $70,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,337.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VCRA stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.83. 729,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,969. Vocera Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -126.10 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,487,000 after purchasing an additional 114,353 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,242,000 after purchasing an additional 223,565 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,331,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 140,026 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 754,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,597,000 after purchasing an additional 94,764 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,805,000.

Several research firms recently commented on VCRA. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

