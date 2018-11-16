Vodafone Group (VOD) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.06, but opened at $20.08. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 899788 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 5.36%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.79%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 722.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

