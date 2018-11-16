Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Holdings Lowered by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 809,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $40,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 75,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 20,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 245,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $55.27. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 28.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

