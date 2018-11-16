Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Position Lifted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 346,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $17,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 39,320 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 457.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 380,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after acquiring an additional 312,225 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,687,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after acquiring an additional 89,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $45.36 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 28.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/voya-financial-inc-voya-position-lifted-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky.html.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.