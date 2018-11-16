VTG (VT9) PT Set at €60.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

VTG (ETR:VT9) has been given a €60.00 ($69.77) target price by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of VTG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of VTG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €56.75 ($65.99).

VTG stock opened at €52.90 ($61.51) on Wednesday. VTG has a fifty-two week low of €29.05 ($33.78) and a fifty-two week high of €50.70 ($58.95).

VTG Company Profile

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out its rail freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight cars and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

