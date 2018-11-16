Wabash National Co. (WNC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,707,675 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the October 15th total of 6,293,107 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WNC shares. Craig Hallum set a $18.00 price objective on Wabash National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Wabash National to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Wabash National stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93. Wabash National has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $859.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Wabash National had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $553.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Wabash National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 36.4% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

