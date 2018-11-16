Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Stake Boosted by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 22,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 839,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $61,160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $955,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,706 shares of company stock worth $5,268,584 over the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $82.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $83.18.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

