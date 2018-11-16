Walmart Inc (WMT) Position Raised by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,009,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $190,186,616.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,030,107.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 807,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $76,290,996.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $316,181,612.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,604,734 shares of company stock worth $917,811,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Argus set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.57.

NYSE:WMT opened at $99.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

