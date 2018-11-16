Warburg Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Infineon Technologies (IFNNF)

Warburg Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday. Independent Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNF opened at $19.97 on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $31.25.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

