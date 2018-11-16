Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $5.06 Million Stake in Datawatch Co. (DWCH)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Datawatch Co. (NASDAQ:DWCH) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 193,110 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 3.41% of Datawatch worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datawatch by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Datawatch by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Datawatch by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Datawatch by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Datawatch by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 37,866 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DWCH opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $166.55 million, a P/E ratio of -118.82 and a beta of 1.55. Datawatch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter. Datawatch had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datawatch Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Datawatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Datawatch in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. EuroPacific Canada assumed coverage on shares of Datawatch in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Datawatch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datawatch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Datawatch

Datawatch Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes business computer software products to self-service data preparation and visual data discovery markets in the United States and internationally. Its software solutions allow organizations to access, analyze, and visualize their information.

